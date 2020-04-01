Credit Suisse AG Has $1.14 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 238.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $989.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

