Credit Suisse AG Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 410,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

