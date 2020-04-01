Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Stoneridge worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRI stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $459.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

