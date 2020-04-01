Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

AOR opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

