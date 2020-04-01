Credit Suisse AG Purchases 100,356 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 255.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of VKTX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

