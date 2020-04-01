Credit Suisse AG Purchases 45,638 Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of AnaptysBio worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

