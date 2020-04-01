Credit Suisse Group Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Neutral

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,146,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

