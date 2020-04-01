CROAT One Day Volume Tops $49.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CROAT has a total market cap of $38,398.27 and $49.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,116,192 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

