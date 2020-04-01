CrypticCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $182,829.76 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,829.76 and $1,048.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00472684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00085410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002569 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

