Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.90 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $661.05 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bibox, KuCoin and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bittrex, DDEX, Dcoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bibox, OceanEx, BigONE, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, Indodax, CPDAX, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

