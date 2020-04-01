Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $94.21 million and $1.66 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00025544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

