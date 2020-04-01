Cube Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $374,508.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

