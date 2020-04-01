CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 2,264,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,738. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $80,499,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

