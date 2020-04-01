Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,144 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBT stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

