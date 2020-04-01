Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,072 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of HMS worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSY. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

