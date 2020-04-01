Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

