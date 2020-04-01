Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

STAG opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

