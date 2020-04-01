Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 173,255 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,255 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

