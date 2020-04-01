Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,456.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.47.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.33 and a 200-day moving average of $555.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

