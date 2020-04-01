Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spotify by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after acquiring an additional 716,705 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $45,446,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $28,030,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.