Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

