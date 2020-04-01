Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38,994.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

