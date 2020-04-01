Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

LNG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

