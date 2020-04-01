Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,867 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zumiez worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $450.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.