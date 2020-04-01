Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

