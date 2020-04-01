Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

