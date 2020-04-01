Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 114,976 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Photronics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 203,072 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Photronics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 275,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 104,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,436 shares of company stock worth $758,388. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

