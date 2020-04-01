Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.