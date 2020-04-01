Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Medifast worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 431.5% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 33,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $756.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

