Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,787 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 99.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

