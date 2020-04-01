Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 76,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.