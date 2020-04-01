Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

