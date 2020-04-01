Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

