Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

CFR stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,348. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,925,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10,570.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

