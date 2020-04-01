Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 6,207 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after buying an additional 198,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,346. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

