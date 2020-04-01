Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

STZ stock traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,570. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.