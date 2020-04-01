Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $12.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.48. 1,482,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,269. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

