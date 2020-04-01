Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $21.82 on Wednesday, reaching $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

