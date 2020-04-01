Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 7,567 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 4,142,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,707. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

