Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,049 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AFLAC by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

AFL traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

