Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 418,964 shares worth $71,752,168. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.06. 8,733,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 670.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.