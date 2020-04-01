Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,302 shares of company stock worth $126,698,206 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

