Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 8,227,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315,982. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

