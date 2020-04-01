Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $12.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.87. 3,767,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,483. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

