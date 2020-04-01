Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,521 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. 4,668,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

