Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 83,981 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 736.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,945 shares of company stock worth $5,283,206 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 12,164,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,619,387. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

