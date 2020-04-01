Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.31.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.50. 1,765,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.