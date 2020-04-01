Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 1,434,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,179. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.