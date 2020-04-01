Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.88. 2,747,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

