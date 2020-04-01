Curecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $17,078.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00595733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,472,556 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

